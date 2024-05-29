EaseMyTrip posts Highest-Ever EBITDA FY24 EBITDA at INR 2282 million FY24 Consolidated Revenue from Operations of INR. 5,906

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Easy Trip Planners (BSE: 543272 | NSE: EASEMYTRIP), announced its Q4 and FY24 results. The company presents an extensive spectrum of travel booking services, adeptly meeting the demands of ~26 Million customers domestically and internationally. Offering an array of travel services such as Flight, Hotel, Holidays, Buses, Cabs and more. EaseMyTrip enable customers to efficiently search, plan, and procure travel-related services, both within India and Internationally .Announcing the results, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of Easy Trip Planners, commented:“We are pleased to announce that during the quarter our Revenue from Operations was at INR 1,640 million, a growth of 41% Y-o-Y. The EBITDA grew by 24% Y-o-Y at INR 577 million and our PBT was INR 550.7 million, increase of 24% Y-o-Y, demonstrating our commitment to profitability. Similarly, our FY24 Revenue from Operations grew by 32% at INR 5,906 million. During FY2024, EBITDA was at INR 2,282 million, had a Y-o-Y growth of 19% and our PBT grew by 16% Y-o-Y to INR 2,151 million. The Gross Booking Revenue for Q4FY24 and FY24 stood at INR 20,900 million and INR 85,126 million, respectively.In Q4FY24, we acquired 50% stake in Jeewani Hospitality to develop a luxurious 150-room Radisson Blu hotel in Ayodhya, expanding our portfolio with high-quality hospitality offerings to 1.5 lacs daily visitors. We diversified our business and expanded our services to better serve our customers by launching a new subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited, marking our entry into the INR 7.9 Trillion insurance industry. This move allows us to address customer needs more comprehensively beyond travel. Additionally, we have been proactive in establishing partnerships with the government and institutions and have also expanded our offline domestic footprints through franchise stores.’’‘’These initiatives underpins our commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing customer satisfaction across the travel and financial services sectors. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with excellence and expanding our offerings to meet evolving needs in the market.”