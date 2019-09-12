ECT first Content Writing Training Institute to be recognized by GOI 

Covai Post Network

Education and Career Times (ECT) became the first content writing training institute to be recognized by the Government of India as a Startup. With this, ECT became the only training organization to get this recognition in the startup world.

Saket Kumar Singh, the founder of ECT, said “At ECT, we met both the criteria. The students validate their theoretical learning through a closely supervised internship opportunity and unprecedented growth in content creation has opened up the path to create massive wealth.”

The advent of the digital era, an increase in remote work culture, and the rise in overseas business expansion have necessitated professionals from all fields to excel in written communication.

Saket said, “There are proven studies where employers have lauded written communication as the most desired skill in their new candidates”.

“In addition to professional success, those with strong writing skills can become freelance writers, full-time bloggers, digital marketers, published authors, or even successful entrepreneurs. The possibilities are endless,” adds Saket.