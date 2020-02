Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 1 : An eight-year old boy drowned and dead in PAP canal

near Azhiyar in the district.

According to police, Rohit Kumar, a third standard student, had gone to play near the canal in Poongamurhur park last evening and did not return till night.

The parents, who involved in search of their son, noticed his body floating in the canal. Investigations are on.