Eight year old boy’s body with neck injuries found on pond banks in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Body of an eight-year old boy was recovered today on the banks of a pond near Oothukuli in nearby Tirupur district.

The boy, Pavanesh, a third standard student, had not returned home from Thursday evening and search all over the area was of no avail, police said.

Some passersby today noticed the body of Pavanesh lying on the banks, with neck injuries and informed police, who rushed to the spot and recovered and informed the parents at Pallagoundenpalayam.

Further investigations are on.