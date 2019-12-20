Energy Conservation week motivates students on energy conservation.

Neya Tabitha

In today’s world, energy plays a vital role on how the world functions. The depleting resources needs to be conserved or one day the world will have to come to a standstill.

In order to overcome this, various steps are being taken to find an alternate, till then it is the duty of every human being to join hands to help conserve energy for a better tomorrow.

As part of the energy conservation week (14.12.2019 to 21.12.2019), a workshop was conducted by the Indian Association for Energy Management Professionals (IAEMP), at the Kumaraguru College of Technology campus, along with Rotary club of Coimbatore, Kumaraguru College of Technology and TANGEDCO.

Students and faculties from various schools had attended the workshop and were provided with awareness on the importance of conservation of energy.

Dr Ashok Kumar L, the Chairman of IAEMP and Professor and Associate Head Department of EEE at the PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore, delivered a talk on conserving Mother Nature.

He enlightened the students on the five elements that constitutes energy and urged the students to bring out their best to spread awareness and lend a helping hand in conserving energy for a better tomorrow.

Following this PSBB Millennium School inaugurated an Energy Club at their school. Two students, each from Grade six to Grade nine were selected to be the Energy Ambassadors of the club.

They had held a series of activities emphasising on the need to conserve energy.

In a bid to spread the awareness on energy conservation, the members of the Energy Club had organised various activities including a fundraising event to help neighbouring Government schools.

They had organised the PSBB Premier League (PPL) where various sports events were organised not only by students but by their faculties as well.

They had installed Food stalls and book stalls as well and had raised enough funds to provide five LED lights to the Somayampalayam Elementary School.

The Energy Ambassadors had visited the school and conducted activities to spread the awareness of energy conservation. A seminar and poster-making competition was organised and the winning students were awarded with pens, crayons and notebooks.

The rally was head turner where the members of the Energy club had walked for two kilometres, holding handmade placards with powerful messages, spreading the need to conserve energy.

The club had also conducted a sapling planting event where the first sapling was planted by Swarna Lakshmi, the Assistant vice Principal of the school. Fig tree, Banyan tree and Portia tree saplings were planted around the premises.

As a step to conserve fossil fuels, the students of Grade eleven were taken to petrol bunks to spread the awareness on fuel conservation. They also advised the people to use public transport whenever possible.