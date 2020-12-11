  • Download mobile app
12 Dec 2020, Edition - 1978, Saturday
Coimbatore

Ex-cop steals gold chains from cops’ mothers; Held

Covai Post Network

December 11, 2020

Share

The Coimbatore police on Thursday arrested a former head constable, who was attached to the city armed reserve police, for snatching gold chains from two women in separate incidents that took place at the Police Recruitment School (PRS) premises. In the process, they recovered seven sovereigns of gold chain from him.

The arrested was identified as R Muneeswaran, 32, of Thiruppuvanam of Madurai. Muneeswaran was working as a cop in the Tamil Special Police (TSP) at Kovaipudur in 2011 and was posted to the armed reserve police force in 2017.

He was let go from service in December 2019 after he was held, stealing motorcycles and cellphones. Muneeswaran later found work as a construction labourer and stayed in a rented house in the city. He had separated from his wife, a cop.

Muneeswaran had snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from one Kanagam, 75, mother of constable Rajendran, who’s with the city armed reserve police, last month and fled on his bike. He snatched a 10-sovereign gold chain from another cop’s 70-year-old mother on the PRS premises in October.

