25 Jan 2020, Edition - 1656, Saturday
Coimbatore

Expelled former AIADMK MP arrested in Coimbatore for misusing party symbol

Covai Post Network

January 25, 2020

Coimbatore : Former AIADMK MP, K C Palanisamy was arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his residence here for reportedly misusing party symbol.

Palanisamy was expelled from the party after his remarks of withdrawing party support to the Centre on the Cauvery water dispute issue last year.

Police went to the house of Palanisamy in R S Puram and arrested him in the early hours.

According to initial reports, the arrest was said to be following a complaint that the former MP was operating a website in the name of the party and misusing the party symbol of Two Leaves, police said.

Further investigations are on, police said.

