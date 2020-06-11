Extend for six months the ban on one time use and throwaway plastics

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commercenand Industry (ICCI) today made an appeal to the Government to extend implementation of the notification on ban on one time use and throwaway plastics for a period of further six months effective from January 2021.

The Chamber assures and pledge its support to the Government on the issue of ban on behalf of all manufacturing/trading segment of this region

as time extension will help everyone who are all now affected severely due to Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown, closure to develop alternate packing material the chamber president, V Lakshminarayanasamy said.

Though the steps were appreciable, the announcement has made it clearnthat plastic carry bags manufactured exclusively for export purpose, plastic used to pack milk and carry bags made from compostable plastics are exempted.

It is also learnt that the modalities of implementing the notification are yet to be formulated, he said.

“We came to understand from some of the manufacturing and trading sectors that it is very difficult to switch over to other ways of

packing immediately. All the sectors have to plan and find out source of alternate packing

modalities suited to their products,” he pointed out.

The Chamber will collect the views and suggestions from all sectors and will make a detailed representation to the Tamil Nadu Government, he said.