Fans association seeks action against two Dravidian organisations in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Rajanikanth Makkal Manram (Rajnikanth Fans Association) Saturday demanded action against two Dravidian organisations for issuing threat to the life of Super Star Rajanikanth in the wake of his remarks on E V Ramaswamy Periyar during the golden jubilee function of Thuglak recently.

In a petition submitted to the office of city police commissioner, the association claimed that the activists of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and Dravida Kazhagam had threatened that ‘ Rajanikanth will not be alive’ if he failed to apologise for the remarks, during their agitations.

Besides the activists also threatened not not to allow Rajanikanth to participate in the shooting of film any where in the State, the association said.

Citing these reasons, the association sought stringent action against those threatened their superstar and also action against a website, which was spreading unwanted things about Rajanikanth.