Farmer booked for assaulting village official in Anaimalai

Coimbatore: A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting the village administrative officer at Anaimalai.

Police said Sundararajan, a farmer from Kettimallanpudur, had come to see the Ambarampalayam official for a residential certificate which was issued. He approached the official again for a certificate which was refused.

Sundararajan was suffering from a kidney ailment and was on dialysis. One of his relatives was ready to donate a kidney, and so he wanted the VAO to issue a certificate saying the person was his kin, said the police. The VAO refused the request as the donor was residing at Tiruvarur.

Following this, the farmer assaulted the official, police added.

A case was registered based on the VAO’s complaint.