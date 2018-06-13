  • Download mobile app

14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Coimbatore

Farmer booked for assaulting village official in Anaimalai

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

Coimbatore: A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting the village administrative officer at Anaimalai.

Police said Sundararajan, a farmer from Kettimallanpudur, had come to see the Ambarampalayam official for a residential certificate which was issued. He approached the official again for a certificate which was refused.

Sundararajan was suffering from a kidney ailment and was on dialysis. One of his relatives was ready to donate a kidney, and so he wanted the VAO to issue a certificate saying the person was his kin, said the police. The VAO refused the request as the donor was residing at Tiruvarur.

Following this, the farmer assaulted the official, police added.

A case was registered based on the VAO’s complaint.

