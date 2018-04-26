27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday
- Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
- Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
- IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
- The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
- Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
- After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
- After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
- The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter
Farmers lodge complaint with IG against cops
April 26, 2018
COIMBATORE: A group of farmers on Thursday lodged a complaint with Inspector-General of Police (west zone) A. Pari that police were breaking pots tied on the coconut trees to tap toddy and also arresting the workers climbing who were the tree.
In a memorandum, farmers belonging Association of Farmers (apolitical) said that police were breaking the pots kept for tapping toddy in Palladam, Mangalam in Tiruppur district and registering cases against the workers.
The farmers said toddy was banned only in Tamil Nadu and that the State Government was reportedly considering to lift the ban.
“If the State Government rejects our plea, we will resort to state-wide agitation,” they said.
Police prevented nearly 500 farmers from coming to IGs office on the outskirts and allowed only 50 members.