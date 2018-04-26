Farmers lodge complaint with IG against cops

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A group of farmers on Thursday lodged a complaint with Inspector-General of Police (west zone) A. Pari that police were breaking pots tied on the coconut trees to tap toddy and also arresting the workers climbing who were the tree.

In a memorandum, farmers belonging Association of Farmers (apolitical) said that police were breaking the pots kept for tapping toddy in Palladam, Mangalam in Tiruppur district and registering cases against the workers.

The farmers said toddy was banned only in Tamil Nadu and that the State Government was reportedly considering to lift the ban.

“If the State Government rejects our plea, we will resort to state-wide agitation,” they said.

Police prevented nearly 500 farmers from coming to IGs office on the outskirts and allowed only 50 members.