13 Jul 2020, Edition - 1826, Monday
Coimbatore

Farmers seek e-pass to market the produces

Covai Post Network

July 13, 2020

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Farmers Association today requested the district administration to provide E-passes to farmers and agriculture labourers so that they can market their produce easily.

In a memorandum to the district collector, K Rajamani, the association president, S. Palanisamy said that it was becoming for the farmers to go to farm lands to harvest the crops, particularly cabbage, banana, onion and tomato and bring to the market without proper vehicle passes.

Considering the plight of the farmers and labourers, the administration should look into the issue and issue E-passes to them, so that the essential items like coconut reach the market from the agricultural land, particularly from the district borders, it said.

Those working under MNREGS should be fully utilised for such harvest and bringing vegetables to the market, so that the shortage of labourers can be reduced, the petition said.

