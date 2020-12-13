Father and son killed by elephant

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: In yet another case relating to the mounting nan-aninal conflict in the Nilgiris,a man and his son were killed by an elephant near Gudalor today.

According to reports reacing here the father-son duo were residing at Anaipallam in Pandhalur taluk.

When they were proceeding to their area,they had been attacked by an elephant.They died on the spot.Their bodies were taken to the Government hospital in Gudalur for a postmortem. Speaking to The Covai Post

Mr.Vijay Krishnaraj of the United Conservation Movement (UCM) opined that such incidents were increasing because people living in wild animal infested areas were throwing caution to the winds.The animals were attacking them because they were confused or intimidated.