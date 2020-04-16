First IMA designated fever and respiratory clinic inaugurated

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The first IMA Designated Community level Fever and Respiratory Clinic (DF&RC) for testing Coronavirus was established here Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Government has allowed the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to set up DF and RC, so accordingly it was established at Vadavalli in the city supported by Aalyam Welfare Trust, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Vadavalli, R& KME Foundation, an IMA release said here.

AIADMK MLA P R G.Arun Kumar, along with .R. Chandrasekar, Director, Aalayam Welfare Trust inaugurated the DF&RC in the presence of A.K.Ravi Kumar, State IMA Secretary.

Advantages of DF& RC are diverting all the Symptomatic COVID 19 patients who come for primary care to DF&RC will help prevent community spread from each and every primary care clinic they visit.

Spread of Infection to all the Health Care Professionals in Primary care can be prevented and also prevent en mass exposure of all the Health Care Professionals in an area.

It will also help prevent quarantine at the same time which will lead to collapse of entire health care system and subsequently will increase the case load to Secondary and Tertiary COVID Centers.

All the Primary Care Clinics can extend their services to their patients other than Fever and Respiratory problems, it said.