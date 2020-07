Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Even as the Nilgiris observed a successful lockdown on Sunday, the Covid count rose by five.

With the total number of infections on Saturday being 178 it moved to 183 on Sunday.

Of the new infections, two in Ketti were connected with the employee of a private company.

The others were from,Upper Prospect, Goundenkolli and Main Bazaar in Ooty.