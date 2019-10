Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :.Due to heavy rains in Nilgiris Mountain Section all the trains in the route were cancelled for one day today.

Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam- Mettupalayam Passenger was cancelled

Similarly, Train No. 56143 Coonoor- Udagamandalam Passenger, Train No.56142 Udagamandalam–Coonoor Passenger, Train No. 56138 Coonoor- Udagamandalam Passenger and Train No. 56140 Udagamandalam- Coonoor Passenger were also fully cancelled today.