Flipkart creates inclusive job opportunities and fosters economic growth in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has been at the forefront in connecting millions of customers to local sellers in helping meet their evolving requirements while generating large-scale employment opportunities in the state. Committed to promoting the growth, prosperity, and empowerment of its ecosystem partners like supply chain employees, delivery executives, sellers, MSMEs and more across the length and breadth of India, Flipkart has invested and established a state-of-the-art supply chain network in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Today, Flipkart has eight supply chain facilities, including fulfillment and sortation centers across key locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur, that help in connecting sellers to the pan India consumer base while delivering growth opportunities for the state. It also has close to 200 delivery hubs and close to 15,000 kirana partners onboarded under its Kirana Delivery programme, that not only helps deliver customers’ shipments faster but also enables the partner Kirana stores with an alternate source of income.

Flipkart has also supported and contributed towards capacity building, knowledge sharing and training of small, marginal farmers and FPOs in the state by partnering with Tamil Nadu Small Agri Consortium under the Flipkart Samarth Krishi program.

As a testament to the increasing trust and reliance on e-commerce by sellers from the state, Flipkart’s seller base in the state has grown consistently and today it has about 30,000 sellers leveraging the benefit of Flipkart’s pan India supply chain and getting to reach millions of customers making products across categories like consumer durables, apparels, electronics and more available. This investment has created nearly 90,000 direct and indirect local jobs in the state, including at Flipkart’s fulfillment centers, seller locations and Kirana partners.

Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said, “Over the last decade, the Flipkart Group has made significant investments to expand its operations in the state to enable and empower our ecosystem partners. The aim is to foster entrepreneurial, employment, and skill development opportunities while building shared value for all stakeholders. We are committed to the economic development of the state and have consistently invested over the years in building state-of-the-art supply chain and strive to enhance the well-being of our supply chain employees through skill-building and growth-oriented initiatives. At Flipkart, we believe that our workers are critical to our long-term success and are committed to creating a transparent, fair, inclusive, and democratic workplace. Our ultimate goal is to leverage the power of e-commerce and create meaningful growth opportunities for everyone.”

Flipkart is committed towards fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace as it continues to create meaningful opportunities for all. As part of its long-standing commitment to creating greater career opportunities for women in the state and supporting their professional goals, Flipkart in one of its delivery hubs in Chennai, introduced an entire shift of operations that is run solely by women. To make its e-commerce operations more inclusive and accessible to users of various languages, Flipkart’s mobile app is available in 11 Indian languages, including Tamil, to enable millions of consumers to effortlessly utilize the platform. This is critical in making e-commerce more accessible to both consumers and businesses.