FM urged to reduce GST on machined job orders to five per cent

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : State Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today requested union finance minister, Nirmala Seetharaman to treat all machined job orders, where material input is not involved to be taxed at the same level of 12 per cent and also reduce it to five per cent.

In a letter to the finance minister, Velumani said that while reducing the GST rate from18 to 12 per cent for Machined Job Works, the notification issued by the Government, indicated that, if there was any variation or emerging as a new product, it will attract 18 and not 12 per cent.

The purpose of reducing to 12 per cent has not served the purpose for majority of Small and Micro Industries, he said and requested to treat all Machined Job orders, where material input is not involved to be taxed at the 12 per cent.

Velumani also requested to reduce the GST rate for Machined job order items from 12 to 5 per cent, which will benefit many Micro and Small Scale industries, which is the need of the hour.