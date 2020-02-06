  • Download mobile app
07 Feb 2020, Edition - 1669, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar jail authorities seeking a fresh date for hanging the convicts.
  • Our commitment towards infrastructure investment is very clearly laid out: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Harsh Vardhan seeks Rahul’s apology for ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
  • Srinagar grenade blast: 3 people have been arrested for lobbing grenade.
Travel

Coimbatore

Forest minister asks tribal boy to remove his chappal, video goes viral

Covai Post Network

February 6, 2020

Ooty : A tribal boy removing the chappals of a senior Tamil Nadu minister near the elephant camp in Theppakkadu today has gone viral in social media and has drawn flak from various quarters.

The forest minister, Dindigul Srinivasan has come for inaugurating the elephant rejuvenation camp in Theppakkadu, in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, 40 kms from here.

As he along with, district collector Innocent Divya and senior forest and district officials were going to the camp, Srinivasan called a tribal boy and asked to remove his chappals so that he can performed pooja by entering a temple there.

” Vada inge. Konjam serippu edappa” the minister was heard telling the boy. The boy readily obliged and sat and removed both the chappals in full public view and also collector and officials.

The collector, Innocent Divya was found turning her face on other side, when the chappals were removed.

The video and photographs of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿