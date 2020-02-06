Forest minister asks tribal boy to remove his chappal, video goes viral

Covai Post Network

Ooty : A tribal boy removing the chappals of a senior Tamil Nadu minister near the elephant camp in Theppakkadu today has gone viral in social media and has drawn flak from various quarters.

The forest minister, Dindigul Srinivasan has come for inaugurating the elephant rejuvenation camp in Theppakkadu, in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, 40 kms from here.

As he along with, district collector Innocent Divya and senior forest and district officials were going to the camp, Srinivasan called a tribal boy and asked to remove his chappals so that he can performed pooja by entering a temple there.

” Vada inge. Konjam serippu edappa” the minister was heard telling the boy. The boy readily obliged and sat and removed both the chappals in full public view and also collector and officials.

The collector, Innocent Divya was found turning her face on other side, when the chappals were removed.

The video and photographs of the incident have gone viral on social media.