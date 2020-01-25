Former AIADMK MP arrested in Coimbatore, remanded to judicial custody till Feb 7

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Former AIADMK MP K.C. Palanisamy was arrested in the early hours of Saturday from his residence in the city on charges of operating a website in the name of the party and also misusing the party symbol Two Leave and remanded to judicial custody till February 7.

The arrest follows a complaint by Muthugoundenpudur Village panchayat president P Kandavel that Palanisamy was participating in party function despite being expelled from AIADMK and also running a website and misusing

two leaves symbol for his personal benefit, thus confusing party cadres, police said.

Palanisamy was booked under IT Act and also 10 IPC sections including 417 to 419, 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 482 (Punishment for

using a false property mark) and was taken to Sulur police station for interrogation, they said.

Palanisamy, who represented Tiruchengodu constituency in Lok Sabha in 1989, while being taken to the station, claimed that it was a ‘fake

complaint,’ even as press persons were not not allowed to further speak to him.

Palaniswamy was expelled from the party in 2018 for stating that the party could support the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led

government if the Cauvery Management Board was not set up. He had also filed a case in High Court, Delhi seeking to hold elections for the post of General Secretary of AIADMK.

After interrogation for more than 10 hours, he was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for medical checkup and produced at the house of Sulur Judicial Magistrate, C Vediyappan in the city around 6 PM who in turn remanded him to judicial custody till Febaruary 7.