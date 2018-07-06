  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
  • Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
  • The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
  • INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
  • Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
  • Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
  • Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Travel

Coimbatore

Former councillor seeks details of water project, arrested

Covai Post Network

July 6, 2018

COIMBATORE: A former councillor of Coimbatore Corporation was arrested on Thursday for staging a sit-in protest at the main office of the civic body demanding details of the drinking water distribution project to be handled by French MNC Suez Project Pvt. Ltd.

The Ukkadam police arrested C. Padmanaban of CPI-M, who was councillor of Ward NO.3 Thanneer Panthal for three terms. He was later released on bail in the evening.

Padmanaban had come to the Corporation office with a petition seeking details of the drinking water project. In his petition, he asked for copies of the contract signed between Coimbatore Corporation and Suez on November 24, 2017, work order given by the civic body to the firm on January 8, 2018 and all resolutions passed by the Corporation council on the contract entered between the two parties.

The civic body refused to give the details to Padmanaban, following which he staged a sit-in protest. Police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

According to police, the former councillor was booked Sections 88 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿