Former DMK MLA passes away in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Former DMK MLA, Kattampatti Kandasamy passed away in a private hospital here after brief illness. The 78-year old Kandasamy was a bachelor.

Kandasamy represented Kinathukadavu assembly constituency in the district, during 1989-1991 and had participated in anti-Hindi protest in 1960.

He was admitted to th e hospital for age-related illness a couple of days ago and breathed his last this afternoon, party sources said.

His last rites were performed late this evening, in which party leaders and workers, including former union minister, M Kannappan, participated.