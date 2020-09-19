Former junior tennis player tries luck with cloud kitchen in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Former India junior girl tennis player, Deepika Kumaran is now trying her luck in food industry and opened a premium cloud-kitchen here Saturday.

With Dee’s Cookhaus, a unique establishment, Deepika promises to bring fresh worldly food to the taste bud of Coimbatoreans and offer a fresh and unique menu.

The concept of Cloud Kitchen is that it only provides options for online order and delivers them home and Dine-In is a no go, Deepika, who represented India in Juniors in 2013, told reporters.

And another uniqueness is that it comes with all the food production facilities which could be rented by a restaurant or two, a new to Coimbatore.

She holds a B.A.(Hons) in Business Studies & Finance from Bangor University of Wales and a Master’s Degree in Business Management in City, University of London.

While her academic and career acumen sounds strong, what sounds sweet is the catalyst behind the dream to start this venture, Deepika’s father Senthilkumaran said.

Set up at a cost of Rs.36 lakh, with appliances from Germany, Dee Cookhaus offer various cuisines like Mexican, Mexican-India, American, Swedish, Brazilian, Turkish and Indonesia, the 24-year old Deepika said.

BJP Tamil Nadu Vice-President, Vanathi Srinivasan inaugurated the kitchen.