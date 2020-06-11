  • Download mobile app
12 Jun 2020, Edition - 1795, Friday
Coimbatore

Four cases in Coimbatore, 10 in Salem

Covai Post Network

June 11, 2020

Coimbatore :  Four fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported today in Coimbatore taking the total to 170, while there was surge in Salem with 10 positive cases taking the count to 222.

Three cases in Coimbatore were indigenous, while another imported one, the medical bulletin said.

Of the 170 cases so far, 148 were discharged and 20 patients are undergoing treatment, with two deaths.
   
In Salem, nine cases were locals and the remaining one imported, even as of the 222 182 persons were discharged and 40 undergoing
treatment.

There was no fresh case in Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris. 

