Four killed as car goes out of control

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Four persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling lost control after hitting two pedestrians and dashed against a goods carrier vehicle in Kunnathur in Tirupur district in the early hours of Thursday. Three persons were injured.

The four were returning from Gobichettipalayam after attending a marriage, when the car driver, Praveen, lost control and hit two pedestrians and rammed against a three-wheeler goods carrier while trying to negotiate, police said.

As the car turned sideways, Jagannathan and Munis died on the spot, while Praveen and Subbu (all inmates of the car) breathed their last on the way to the hospital.

The three injured, including the driver of the goods carrier vehicle have been admitted to two different private hospital, police added.