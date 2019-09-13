  • Download mobile app
13 Sep 2019, Edition - 1522, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Chandrababu Naidu trying to create tension in Andhra Pradesh: Botsa Satyanarayana.
  • BJP government in UP has nothing to do with women security at all: Priyanka Gandhi
  • Odd-even rule back in Delhi, to be effective from November 4th to 15th: Arvind Kejriwal
Travel

Coimbatore

Four panchaloha idols, jewels stolen from Temple

Covai Post Network

September 13, 2019

Coimbatore : Four panchaloha idols and valuables were found stolen from a famous temple in Negamam in the district, Friday.

Subramaniam, the priest of Mahalakshmi Temple in Kappalankarai, some 40 Kms from here, who came to open the temple in the early hours noticed the rear window of the temple broken.

On entering the temple, he was shocked to see two panchaloha idols of Lord Vishnu and two Mahalakshmi idols missing from the pedestal. Along with the idols, one sovereign mangalasutra and silver crown valued at Rs.25,000 and a lamp were also found missing, police said.

Being a Friday a large number of devotees visited the temple. The value of the lost property is estimated to be Rs.three lakh.

On information, the temple authorities informed police, who rushed to the spot, along with fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog, they said..

A special team has been formed to nab the culprits, police said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿