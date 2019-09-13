Four panchaloha idols, jewels stolen from Temple

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four panchaloha idols and valuables were found stolen from a famous temple in Negamam in the district, Friday.

Subramaniam, the priest of Mahalakshmi Temple in Kappalankarai, some 40 Kms from here, who came to open the temple in the early hours noticed the rear window of the temple broken.

On entering the temple, he was shocked to see two panchaloha idols of Lord Vishnu and two Mahalakshmi idols missing from the pedestal. Along with the idols, one sovereign mangalasutra and silver crown valued at Rs.25,000 and a lamp were also found missing, police said.

Being a Friday a large number of devotees visited the temple. The value of the lost property is estimated to be Rs.three lakh.

On information, the temple authorities informed police, who rushed to the spot, along with fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog, they said..

A special team has been formed to nab the culprits, police said.