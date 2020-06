Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four more Airline Air India Express Vande Bharat Mission Flights will land in Coimbatore International Airport bringing the stranded Indian in different countries in 10 days.

Accordingly, one flight from Singapore is scheduled to arrive around 10.30 PM tonight.

Another flight from Muscat is scheduled to arrive tomorrow at 6.30 PM and from Singapore the next day on June 14 at 7.40 PM.

One flight from Doha is scheduled to land at the City Airport on June 23 at 6 PM.