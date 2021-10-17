Fourth Dimension;s E-Conclave on “Power of Regional Festivals” on Nov 10

Covai Post Network

Fourth dimension media solutions is ready to roll out their next webinar on “Power of Regional Festivals” on 10th Nov’21 from 2.30pm. It follows their successful webinars covering South India with an enthralling topic “Which of the 5 South Indian states will be the first to bounce back during festive season” on 2nd July’21 & “Chennai – Retail Capital of India” on 3rd Sep’21.

Forth Dimension’s track record includes the successful E-Conclaves in 2020 such as “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu”, and its second edition . Subsequent to this were the webinars

“Decoding Media in Telangana” “Decoding Mobile and Digital in South India”.

The response to all the E-Conclaves were tremendous. Fourth Dimension had earlier conceptualised impressive events like South Indian Media Summit (2018 & 2019) in Chennai, Mobile & Digital Media Conclave 2019 in Coimbatore and Changing Media Landscape in

Tamil Nadu which was held in Madurai. Like their previous events the creators have strived to bring the best of best speakers for the upcoming E-Conclave like Mr Abdul Razak, Director, VKC Group & Mr. Anshul Agarwal, Partner, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (Zed Black) . Others include Mr. Narayanan,COO, Alliance Advertising, Mr. Shriram Sanjeevi, VP – Sales & Marketing, Specsmakers India, Ms. Jolene Solanki,COO, Madison Media Ultra, Mr. Sashidaran,Vice President,Kalasaligam University, Dr Akshata Narain, President, AM Television P Limited as panelists and Mr. Madhavan, Executive Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Executive Vice President at TVS Srichakra Limited (TVS Eurogrip) as moderator.

Clear the decks and get geared up to discuss in detail with industry experts about power and the impact of reginal festivals towards advertisement. All this and more will be brain stormed in detail by our industry experts Speaking on this Mr Shankar.B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (P) Limited says, “This is a part of our flagship series, we intend to cover every aspect of regional markets and their festivities and the importance accorded by brand custodioans. This, we are sure will be an eye opener for many media practioners across India “