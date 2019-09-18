  • Download mobile app
18 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Free medical camp by Lions Club of Hill City

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2019

Coimbatore : Lions club of Coimbatore Hill City  today conducted a free medical camp for the employees of Hydro Prokav Industry at Industrial Estate of Kurichi in the city.

Nearly 320 employees were screened for blood sugar, BP and TB and general check up at the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by District Chairman Coordinatior, Valliyammal in the presence of Hill City President, Nithis Kuta and Regional chairman Dr Srinivas Giri as guest of honour.

The camp was jointly organised by Muthut Anbil Nilal, Hill City PRO, S Prabhakaran said. 

