04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
- JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
- 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
- Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
- Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
- Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
- Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
- Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
- The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Gang bid to break open sealed gutka godown in Coimbatore; six held
Covai Post Network
July 4, 2018
Coimbatore: Police arrested six persons who attempted to break open the sealed gutka godown in the city on Tuesday night.
The godown at Ponnaiyarajapuram near Gandhi Park was sealed by officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on July 2. The gang was held while attempting to break the seal.
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India officials had tightened vigil and conducted raids across the city and seized around 2 tonnes of pan masala and gutka.
FFSAI designated officer B Vijayalalithambigai told The Covai Post, “We are taking maximum effort to stop distribution of banned gutka. The department has been working effectively and taking appropriate action.”