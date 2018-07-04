Gang bid to break open sealed gutka godown in Coimbatore; six held

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Police arrested six persons who attempted to break open the sealed gutka godown in the city on Tuesday night.

The godown at Ponnaiyarajapuram near Gandhi Park was sealed by officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on July 2. The gang was held while attempting to break the seal.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India officials had tightened vigil and conducted raids across the city and seized around 2 tonnes of pan masala and gutka.

FFSAI designated officer B Vijayalalithambigai told The Covai Post, “We are taking maximum effort to stop distribution of banned gutka. The department has been working effectively and taking appropriate action.”