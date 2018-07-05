  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Jul 2018, Edition - 1087, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail by the Patiala House Court
Travel

Coimbatore

Gang of six held for kidnapping coimbatore flower trade

Covai Post Network

July 5, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: Police arrested six persons on Wednesday for kidnapping a businessman for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh on June 30.

Wholesale flower merchant G Vishnuraj was kidnapped by the six-member gang when he was on the way to his shop from his house on Lingappa Chetty Street on June 30.

The arrested were Santhosh, Prabhu, Dhinakaran, Nagaraj, Aravind and Hari from the city. According to police, Santhosh and Prabhu, who were earlier employed with Vishnuraj, hatched the plot as they were aware that he had sold his properties.

Along with their four friends, the duo planned to kidnap Vishuraj for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. On June 30 around 3 am, the gang waylaid the merchant.

They later contacted Vishnuraj’s father Govindaraj over phone and demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened murder if the money was not given. They also cautioned him against approaching the police.

However, Govindaraj made a complaint to the police who traced the gang and contacted them over phone. Enraged by the involvement of the police, the gang beat up Vishnuraj, took Rs 1.5 lakh he had then and escaped, abandoning him in near Trichy.

After Govindaraj received a call from his son, he rushed to Trichy.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿