Give special attention to Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on Covid-19: CPIM

Coimbatore: With increasing Covid-19 positive cases in Coimbatore and Tirupur Districts, Tamil Nadu Government shouldnprovide special attention for combating the infection on war footing CPIM MP P R Naratajan said Saturday.

The district administrations and health departments have failed tonprovide proper treatment to the Covid-19 patients and maintain the available health facility and also check the spread of the virus in both the districts, Natarajan alleged in a statement here.

Though the Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital was said to be modernised, there was lack of adequate doctors, medical infrastructure and other basic amenities like toilets required for the patients, he said.

Stating that the test results in private ;laboratories were given in a few hours, Natarajan said that it took two to three days in the Government testing centres, which led to mental depression to the patients.

The testing should be increased at least to 6,000 daily from the present 2,500, he said.

Considering both the districts being industrial ones and have the presence of large number of workers, particularly from Northern States and also the change of season leading to fever and cold, the Government should immediately take steps on war footing to contain the spread of virus, Natarajan said.