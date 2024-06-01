Glenmark Pharma concludes Hypertension Awareness Month in India, in association with more than 1000 Healthcare Professionals

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), a research-led, global pharmaceutical company marked month of May as the ‘Hypertension Awareness Month’. Glenmark partnered with more than 1000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) from in 250+ cities and towns across the country, and organized 400+ public awareness rallies and screening camps to create mass awareness around Hypertension

The rallies consisted of general informative sessions led by HCPs, who provided detailed insights on the signs, symptoms, and preventive measures related to Hypertension. Subsequently, blood pressure screening camps were set up to offer the general public an opportunity to assess their blood pressure levels. As a result of this initiative, Glenmark successfully reached out to 6 Million adults, effectively raising awareness about the disease.

While speaking about this program, Alok Malik, President & Head of India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “We at Glenmark are firmly committed to creating awareness and making a meaningful impact in the fight against hypertension in India. With increasing prevalence, it is crucial that we prioritize raising awareness about this silent killer among the Indian population including young adults above the age of 18. Through our initiatives, we aim to empower individuals to take charge of their health by detecting hypertension early, as elevated blood pressure poses future cardio-vascular risks. Together, we can make a significant difference in improving the health outcomes of millions affected by this condition.”

Glenmark has been at the forefront of raising hypertension awareness and promoting early diagnosis among the Indian population. The company had also launched the #TakeChargeAt18 campaign to drive Hypertension awareness and screening of Indian adults above 18 years of age.