Government should form a special committee to inquire into Kisan scheme

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Government should immediately form a special committee to inquire into the alleged Rs.112 crore scam in the Prime Minsiter Kisan Scheme, BJP State unit president, L Murugan Friday said.

There was a nexus between some officials and private net centres in the scam and the government should immediately form the committee to inquire the irregularities district wise, Murugan told reporters at Kinathukadavu on the outskirts.

With regard to New Education Policy, Murugan justified the policy and said that there is the opportunity to learn mother tongue and also a language to be used at the workplace.

Stating that there was a three language formula in CBSE and Matric schools and not in Government schools, Murugan said that DMK, which is raising the issue, should explain how schools run by the party functionaries teach three languages.

DMK has created a new kind of ‘untouchability’ by opposing three language policy, he alleged.

Murugan said that DMK was neglecting workers belonging to the Scheduled Caste communiries hence former minister, A Raja was not able to contest for the top party posts.

BJP is geared up to contest the coming by-poills, including the election for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, he said. Murugan was here to participate in the BJP South District Executive committee meeting.