Governor inaugurates demo plant on UHDP in mango at TNAU, Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit today inaugurated the Demonstration Plot on Ultra High Density Planting (UHDP) in Mango in the Orchard of Horticultural College and Research Institute (HC&RI) of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

Purohit declared open the plot by planting the first mango graft-Banganapalli.

UHDP is a new planting technique developed especially for orchard trees, whereby fruit trees are planted at a closer distance than conventional spacing, combined with improved orchard management practices, for the purpose of utilizing the natural resources of land, light, water and nutrients more efficiently, so as to achieve increased productivity.

UHDP combined with micro irrigation, fertigation, canopy management by proper training, and pruning can play an important role in achieving quick, high, stable and sustainable yields in mango

orchards.

The university has established the Demo Plot in 1.5 acre with UHDP in mango with closer spacing of 4 X 2 m, which means 4 m spacing between rows and 2 m spacing between two plants, so that 500 plants can be grown in an acre.

Whereas, in conventional method of planting, mango is planted with 10 m X 10m spacing, thereby accommodating only 40 plants per acre.

The Plot will be utilized for educating students and farmers, and also for conducting research studies.

Tamil Nadu agriculture minister, R Doraikannu, Principal Secretary, Agriculture department Gagansingh Bedi and TNAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr N KUmar were present at the function.