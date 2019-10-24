Governor inaugurates one lakh tree growing project in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu governor, Banwarilal Purohith today inaugurated ‘one lakh native tree growing project at the Forest College and Research Institute (FC ad RI) at Mettupalayam in the district.

The project was conceptualised based on “health of the nation is based on the wealth of its forest, trees are the real health, wealth and prosperity of a nation” and Purohit planted the first tree seeding, Shenbagam -Michellia champaka, at the campus, one of the constituent colleges of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

The project is the first of its kind, wherein one lakh native tree seedlings, produced by the Institute, are planted inside a single institute, covering an area of around 50 acres, which will help rehabilitate the degraded forest area inside.

Totally 35 indigenous tree species were planted, including Sandal (Santalum album), Satinwood (Chloroxylon swietenia), Bahara (Terminalia arjuna), Sage leaved alungium (Alangium salvifolium), Chinese Banyan Tree (Ficus retusa), Helicopter Tree.

These species will help in augmenting the climate and eco system, by way of carbon sequestration, releasing of oxygen, temperature moderation, manipulation of micro climate, soil and water conservation, recharge of groundwater, and this habitat will become home for birds and wild animals.

It will also serve as a good resource for food, fodder, fuel, non-timber forest products such as honey and fruits, small timber, and function as an educational plot for students and researchers. Apart from this, this will also serve as a demonstration plot for educating farmers, forest officials and other stakeholders.

Maintenance of one lakh tree saplings will mainly include elephant proof trenching around the plot, and life irrigation during summer seasons.

Students will be involved during the post silvicultural operations, both for maintenance and growth, which is part of their course curriculum

Purohit also interacted with students.



TNAU vice-chancellor, N Kumar, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Gagandeep Singh Bedi were among those participated in the function.