09 Apr 2020, Edition - 1731, Thursday
Coimbatore

Govt will decide on using Pasteur Institute as testing lab for Corona.

Covai Post Network

April 9, 2020

Ooty : Tamil Nadu government will soon take decision for using lab at Pasteur institute for testing for coronavirus municipal adminisration minister SP Velumani said on Thursday.

The institute has written a letter to the government with regard to lab and a decision will be taken soon, he told reporters here.

The district has so far reported four positive cases and all are in government ESI hospital in Coimbatore, he said adding that Ooty town has 300 beds to treat coronavirus patients.

