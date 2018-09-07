  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
07 Sep 2018, Edition - 1151, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Complaint filed against noted playwright Girish Karnad for participating against the arrest of 5 ‘alleged Maoists’
  • JUST IN: Delhi Police has arrested two suspected terrorist
  • Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea has been rejected. The court says the grounds for bail are over exaggerated and unacceptable
  • PM Modi speaks at the Global Mobility Summit 2018
  • SC raps states for the delay in filing reports on steps taken to curb mob lynching, gives a week’s ultimatum to file a report
  • J&K moves SC seeking permission to appoint DGP without going through the process of UPSC panel clearance
  • Rahul Gandhi biggest buffoon in the country: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
  • The Railway Minister also launched a new mobile application named “AAPOORTI’ of the Indian Railways e-procurement system
  • Bharat Bandh was announced by minority rights organisations against amendments in the SC/ST Act
Travel

Coimbatore

Green corridor created to facilitate re-attaching of four severed fingers of one year old

Covai Post Network

September 7, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : City police has created a green corridor to clear way for an ambulance carrying a one year old boy and his four severed fingers, for re-attaching in a city hospital last night, police said today.

The fingers of the boy were cut, when his hand accidentally came into contact with a power loom yesterday evening and have to be transported from Erode to Ganga Hospital here to stitch within the stipulated “golden hour.”

The Private Ambulance Drivers and Owners Association contacted the city police commissioner, K Periahiah and requested to help in clearing traffic to save the life of the boy, whose severed fingers were packed in a cover full of ice cubes.

Accordingly, the commissioner instructed to clear the 12 signals from Airport to Saiababa Colony, a distance of about 13.5 KMs, to pass the ambulance coming from Erode to its destination the hospital.

The vehicle reached the hospital in 70 minutes from Erode, covering 100 KMs on National Highway, which normally takes more than two hours, police said.

The timely arrival at the hospital saved the hand of the boy, thus saving his life also.

The officer bearers of the association thanked the commissioner for his gesture.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿