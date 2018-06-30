Green Corridor: Transport sector will benefit a lot, says CM

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: With the diesel price expected to touch Rs. 90 a litre in another five years, the Salem-Chennai Green Corridor will benefit the transport sector, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters at Salem airport, Palaniswami said the transport sector will benefit due to the green corridor as the distance will be reduced greatly.

“In view of the increasing prices of fuel and considering the last six months’ average diesel prices will touch Rs. 90,” he said.

“A lorry can save Rs.1,050 on diesel with reduction of distance by 60 kms, which also minimise the wear and tear of tyres,” he pointed out.

Calculating the six-month average price, the diesel price may touch Rs. 90 after five years and lorry has to spend an additional Rs.1,300 to cover the 60 kms, he said.

Palaniswami took a dig at social activists, who failed to laud or appreciate good works done by the government or others. He cited an example where Government doctors had transplanted two hands on a person,who had lost both his hands in an accident two years ago. “Did any social activist appreciate it. It was a history in the medical field,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront and is creating history in the field of organ transplantation, Palaniswami added.