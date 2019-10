Covai Post Network

Grievance day meeting was held today at the office of the Coimbatore Corporation. Nearly 37 petitions were received from the people from various parts of the city during the meeting. The petitions included demands like road facilities, street lights, drinking water, sanitation and other such basic needs.

Assistant Commissioner(Revenue) N.Annadurai, Assistant Commisioner (Accounts) V.Saravanan received those petitions and ordered the respected officials to take necessary action.