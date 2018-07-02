GST day celebrated in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Goods and Service Tax (GST) Day was celebrated with presentation of mementos at GST Bhavan here.

The gathering had many officials of Goods and Service Tax Department, traders’ association and NGOs.

Among those who addressed the gathering included

Franstek Belts chairman N Subramaniam and Commissioner of GST and Central Excise G Sreenivasa Rao.

“In Coimbatore there was 18 per cent increase in tax payment during the last fiscal year and there are some people who have not yet enrolled with the GST. In the coming years, these people will be handled severely,” Rao said.

The function also saw top tax payers and companies like V-Guard and Bannari Amman Sugars among others receive mementos.

Vanitha Mohan of Siruthuli, who received a memento, said “One-nation, one-tax is a wonderful concept and I hope more people enroll in it to make a better society.”.