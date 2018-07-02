  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
  • SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
  • The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
  • 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
  • Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
  • PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
  • Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Travel

Coimbatore

GST day celebrated in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2018

Coimbatore: Goods and Service Tax (GST) Day was celebrated with presentation of mementos at GST Bhavan here.

The gathering had many officials of Goods and Service Tax Department, traders’ association and NGOs.

Among those who addressed the gathering included

Franstek Belts chairman N Subramaniam and Commissioner of GST and Central Excise G Sreenivasa Rao.

“In Coimbatore there was 18 per cent increase in tax payment during the last fiscal year and there are some people who have not yet enrolled with the GST. In the coming years, these people will be handled severely,” Rao said.

The function also saw top tax payers and companies like V-Guard and Bannari Amman Sugars among others receive mementos.

Vanitha Mohan of Siruthuli, who received a memento, said “One-nation, one-tax is a wonderful concept and I hope more people enroll in it to make a better society.”.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿