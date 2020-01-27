Half kg human hair, empty shampoo packets removed from minor’s stomach

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A city hospital has removed more than half kg of human hair, plastic pieces like empty shampoo packets form the stomach of a 13-year old girl.

The girl, a 7th standard student, complained of frequent stomach ache for the last few months and the parents, who took her to VGM Hospital here.

The scan revealed a ball like object in the stomach and decided to remove it by using endoscopy, hospital chairman, V G Mohanprasad said.

As the endoscopic attempt failed, it was decided to operate upon to remove the foreign particles, he said.

Accordingly, surgeon Gokul Kripashankar and team conducted the surgery and successfully removed the hair, empty shampoo packets from her stomach, Mohan Prasad said.

The girl was mentally upset due to loss of her close relative, which led to her consuming objects like empty shampoo packets and hair, which accumulated, resulting in frequent pain, Gokul told reporters.

The girl has recovered fully and become normal, he said.