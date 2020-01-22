  • Download mobile app
22 Jan 2020
Harit Ratna Award 2019” to TNAU VC

Covai Post Network

January 22, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 22 : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Vice Chancellor, Prof. N Kumar has been conferred with National Award for Agriculture sector namely “Harit Ratna Award 2019”.

The award was presented by All India Agricultural Students Association (AIASA) during 5th National Youth Convention held at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyala, Raipur on January 20. The award was conferred to him for dissemination of Rs.30 crore entrepreneurship project for attracting youth in agri business activity and his contribution to increase the impact of Fertigation, precision farming, ultra high density planting system for increasing farmers income and involved in increasing awareness of students and their role for welfare of the society and motivated the students to agriculture sector in Tamil Nadu, a varsity release said today.

He was instrumental in developing and signing MoU with many universities for students’ exchange and research collaborative programmes.

