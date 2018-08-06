‘Health dept should advice pvt hospitals not to charge for normal child delivery’

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: In the backdrop of the arrest of healer Bhaskar, who advocated wonder cure for all diseases, particularly normal child delivery without medicines and visiting doctors, Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) on Monday sought the private hospitals not to charge for normal delivery.,

In a petition to District Collector T.N. Hariharan, HMK said that a large section of people trusted the traditional way of treatment and even preferred normal child delivery and Bhaskar also advocated such practices.

Seeking Bhaskar’s release, HMK workers said those who could not afford to pay the high fees charged by hospitals for delivery, majority of them being Cesarean, preferred to adopt traditional normal child birth.

“The Health Department who advised to avoid delivery in houses, should direct the hospitals to carry out normal delivery free of cost,” they said.

They also suggested the Department to form a committee to monitor the functioning of private hospitals and also establish training centres so that people can be trained on natural child delivery.