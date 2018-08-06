  • Download mobile app

06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday

  • Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
  • DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
  • Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
  • MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
  • Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
  • PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
  • Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
  • BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
  • Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
  • Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Coimbatore

‘Health dept should advice pvt hospitals not to charge for normal child delivery’

Covai Post Network

August 6, 2018

COIMBATORE: In the backdrop of the arrest of healer Bhaskar, who advocated wonder cure for all diseases, particularly normal child delivery without medicines and visiting doctors, Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) on Monday sought the private hospitals not to charge for normal delivery.,

In a petition to District Collector T.N. Hariharan, HMK said that a large section of people trusted the traditional way of treatment and even preferred normal child delivery and Bhaskar also advocated such practices.

Seeking Bhaskar’s release, HMK workers said those who could not afford to pay the high fees charged by hospitals for delivery, majority of them being Cesarean, preferred to adopt traditional normal child birth.

“The Health Department who advised to avoid delivery in houses, should direct the hospitals to carry out normal delivery free of cost,” they said.

They also suggested the Department to form a committee to monitor the functioning of private hospitals and also establish training centres so that people can be trained on natural child delivery.

