24 Oct 2019, Edition - 1563, Thursday
Coimbatore

Helicam flying over central jail in Salem creates anxiety

Covai Post Network

October 24, 2019

Coimbatore : Anxious moments prevailed in Salem in Tamil Nadu, when an helicam was found taking rounds above the Central prison in Asthampati on the outskirts, today.

The wardens noticed an helicam moving over the jail about 7 AM and immediately informed Superintendent, Tamilselvan who managed to grab it, police said.

The jail officials, who came out and nabbed four persons, who had released the helicam, they said.

The persons, working for a Chennai-based firm, told the officials that they were measuring the grounds for expansion of roads in the area and the helicam was part of the process.

The jail authorities lodged a complaint with Asthampatt police in this regard and further investigations on.

COIMBATORE WEATHER

