  • Download mobile app
20 Jul 2023, Edition - 2928, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC Collegium recommends names of 4 district judges for appointment as Madras HC judges
  • Himachal Pradesh has all rights to impose cess on usage of water: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri
  • JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy to meet Mamata Banerjee on Friday
Travel

Coimbatore

High Court Directs Coimbatore City Corporation to Consider Representation on Price Escalation by Vardhan Infrastructure Limited

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2023

Share

The High Court of Madras has issued an order in directing the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to consider and pass appropriate orders on a representation submitted by Vardhan Infrastructure Limited regarding the payment of the price escalation.

According to the petitioner, they are a registered Class-I Contractor under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation. The petitioner has successfully completed various projects for government departments in Tamil Nadu. Based on successful bidding in tender notifications issued between 2019 and 2020, the respondent corporation issued work orders to the petitioner. The corporation subsequently extended the work orders, instructing the petitioner to continue the works at the same tender price. The petitioner completed the works within the extended period.

However, despite completion of the works, the corporation has not yet made a decision regarding the payment of the price escalation. The petitioner submitted a representation on 21.09.2022, requesting payment as per the escalated price. With no response from the corporation, the petitioner filed the writ petition seeking a direction from the court.

In response, the Judge Sounthar issued an order in directing the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to consider and pass appropriate orders to give payment of the price escalation. A copy of the order was sent to the Commissioner of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation for compliance.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿