Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An highest number of 26 tested positive for Covid-19 in Erode in Western Region today, taking the total patients to 58.

This include 14 female and 12 male, official sources said.

However, there was no fresh cases in Coimbatore

for the last two days, where 60 persons are under treatment.

Tirupur reported four positive cases, two male and two female, taking the total to 26.

In Salem, one person was tested positive, taking the total number of patients to 14, they said.