Highest single day spike in Covid cases in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The highest single day spike in the number of Covid-19 infections was reported on Sunday.

In tests carried out by the authorities as many as 78 were found to be positive.

According to a press note issued by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the total number of infections has now gone upto

486 with two from Saturday’s list being added to that of other districts.

In today’s list many cases were connected with a person who had just returned from Munbai while many others were secondary contacts of a person who had returned from Counbatore after being treated for a medical condition.