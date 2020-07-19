  • Download mobile app
19 Jul 2020, Edition - 1832, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India’s #COVID19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
  • 1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
  • PM Modi takes stock of financial sector, reviews progress of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package
Travel

Coimbatore

Highest single day spike in Covid cases in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2020

Udhagamandalam: The highest single day spike in the number of Covid-19 infections was reported on Sunday.

In tests carried out by the authorities as many as 78 were found to be positive.

According to a press note issued by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the total number of infections has now gone upto
486 with two from Saturday’s list being added to that of other districts.

In today’s list many cases were connected with a person who had just returned from Munbai while many others were secondary contacts of a person who had returned from Counbatore after being treated for a medical condition.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿