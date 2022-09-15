HomeLane launches its first studio in Salem, Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

The launch is in line with HomeLane’s aim to strengthen its services in Tamil Nadu, which contributes to 15% of overall business~

Salem : HomeLane, India’s choice for on-time home interiors, launched its first Studio in Salem to address the growing consumer demand. This endeavour is part of the company’s strategic plan to expand its presence across South Indian markets, including Tamil Nadu. The new Studio spreads across an area of 1500 sq. ft. and is located at Brindavan Road, which is central to several upcoming residential areas.

According to the recent Knight Frank report, housing sales rose by 60 per cent annually in H1 this year across major cities in India, thereby showcasing immense opportunity in the home interiors space in and beyond metros. Salem being one of the largest urban agglomerations and a prominent business hub in Tamil Nadu, interest among the people of the city in home interior services is opening up great avenues for HomeLane.

Keeping consumer preferences in mind, the Studio at Salem is curated with different kitchens, bedrooms and other display setups that allow potential customers to touch, feel and experience the quality of products offered by HomeLane. In addition, customers can meet their dedicated designer and proceed to design their interiors in 3D for free during their first design consultation.

HomeLane Growth & Expansion Vice President Subodh Jain said, “The market for home interiors and renovation in India is estimated to be between USD 20 Billion- USD 30 Billion and it is expected to showcase considerable growth in the next few years. South India has dominated the market in last 2-3 years and therefore become a priority for us as well. We are excited that our footprint in Tamil Nadu is expanding with the growing demand for home interior services. With our objective to provide predictable timelines and transparency, we want to bring a consistent customer experience to the locals of Salem.”

Speaking about the new Studio launch, Business, Vice President – , Venkatesh G said, “Tamil Nadu is one of our biggest markets with over 2,700 completed homes, so far, and we believe our launch in Salem is the next step to help us expand our stronghold in the State. We are expecting to complete 150 homes in the next year in Salem by tapping into the local trends and combining them with design innovation for those who prefer both, traditional and contemporary design styles”.