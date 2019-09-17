I stand by the remarks I made about formation of party: Pugalendi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Pugalendi, who was removed from AMMK, on Tuesday said that he stood by his remarks about formation of the party and Deputy General Secretary, T T V Dinakaran had to clarify on this.

” I have never said that Dinakaran has removed me. But said that injustice is being done to the loyal workers,” Pugalendi told reporters here.

Accusing the party Coimbatore district secretary for providing false information leading to the removal of many party workers, he said that there was an exodus from the party and efforts should be taken to bring them back.

The party district secretaries and zonal organisers had destroyed half of the party and it was painful that Dinakaran was not attempting to revive AMMK, he said.

Former minister Palaniappan and Vettivel, had come to destroy the party, which Dinakaran was also aware, he said.

“I have not taken any decision to join any other party and not talked about the issue to any body,” he clarified.

Stating that he stood by his remarks about the formation of the party, Pugalendi said that he was ready to prove his innocence and Dinakaran has so far not sought any explanation from him.

Pugalendi said that he is going write a book on disproportionate asset case (of former chief minister, Jayalalithaa) which will reveal many truths.